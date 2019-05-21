Low police presence is spreading through small towns

It’s a problem that seems to be spreading throughout some small towns in Ohio.

Very few police officers patrolling our streets,

Wells Township is dealing with a small force and now Adena and Smithfield are too.

When I spoke to Chief Paul Carpenter I asked him how many people he had on the force in Adena, his response was just himself. I then asked him how many officers he had in Smithfield and he again answered just him.

Everyone agrees even in a small town you need police officers.

“The times have changed. We have more crime than what we did before and we’re in more need, but it’s like nobody understands that,” said Adena and Smithfield Police Chief, Paul Carpenter.

When I spoke to a few residents they both shared the same views that it’s not a matter of if something bad is going to happen it’s a matter of when.

One resident says if they need something they called chief Paul and sometimes he’s at another department.

The Police Department is trying to find ways to help fund their departments.

One they are considering is Blue Line Grants which is a company that provides grant money to help fund departments when there is a lack of funding.

The Adena Police Department is in the final stages of receiving one of these grants.