Lunch and Learn Workshop: Women and Cardiovascular Disease

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 04:23 AM EST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 04:23 AM EST

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) - Harrison County Hospital is hosting their next Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday.

Community Nurse Educator Carol A. Teter will lead a discussion about Women and Cardiovascular Disease.

They say Women's heart attack symptoms can be subtle, and the workshop will outline some of the symptoms.

This is scheduled for noon in the cafeteria.

