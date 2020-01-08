‘Lunch With Books’ relives history of OVMC

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Turnout (and enthusiasm) were off the charts for Lunch With Books at the Ohio County Public Library Tuesday.

Hundreds turned out and it was a standing room only crowd.

The subject that brought people out on this blustery day — a look back at the now-closed Ohio Valley Medical Center and its history!

I remember the oldest employee that I knew was a man that had 51 years working as a cleaning attendant. And it was absolutely exceptional–an entire life devoted to that kind of service. Jim Stultz, Retired Senior Vice President

Tuesday’s turnout was a tribute to the institution.

The work that was done was good work, positive work, and was done by people who truly loved other human beings. Jim Stultz, Retired Senior Vice President

The school of nursing trained generations of nurses.

Those graduates have continued impact. The theme of OV was never let her light grow dim. And I don’t believe her light has grown dim. Mary McKinley, Historian, OVGH School of Nursing

Their handling of the 1918 influenza epidemic is legendary.

About how involved they were and how compassionate they were. They never complained about the time that they had to put in. Mary McKinley, Historian, OVGH School of Nursing

Years later, this tight-knit group combined work with fun.

One doctor recalls how employees saved a grand piano that was stored in the morgue.

We went down to the morgue and we took the piano apart and we reconditioned it and put it back together again. Dr. Michael Blatt, Physician

Graduates recalled secretly sunbathing on the nursing school roof, then having to hide their sunburn.

And those collars were so stiff and it hurt so bad. But you didn’t say a word! Nursing School Graduate, OVMC

They said their education paved their way in life

Everybody. Every physician I work with. Every other nurse I work with, say you’re the nurse you are today. We’ll always want an OV nurse. Nurse Practioner, OVGH graduate

Many people said that the hospital’s closure is a tragedy.

Mary McKinley revealed that her husband, Congressman David McKinley, offered to buy the buildings but the property owners refused to sell.

