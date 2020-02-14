Main Street Bank employees donate more than $5k to United Way

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The 7th annual healthy heart luncheon was hosted today by WVU Extension for the community education outreach service. It was designed to educate and bring awareness to heart disease. Two guest speakers were there on this Valentine's Day: Cardiologist Dr. Gharib spoke about health outreach and atrial fibrillation, and Marshall County resident, Matthew Garrison, discussed his remarkable heart transplant.

Cheryl Kaczor, Family and Community Development Extension Agent, told 7News "it is the number one killer of women often times people think it is breast cancer but actually it is heart disease and then what we can do to prevent it so quit smoking exercise have a healthy diet all of those kind of things that are easy for us to change but often times we just don't think about what we can do to prevent it and then also what are some of the symptoms we need to look at as women when we're looking at heart disease and having a heart attack and making sure that we get to the emergency room right away."