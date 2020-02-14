Main Street Bank employees donate more than $5k to United Way

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Valentine’s Day, the employees at Main Street Bank donated $5,600 to the United Way.
Our team understands the importance of giving to the United Way. Our employees know the importance of the good work that the United Way agencies do in our communities.Bob Furka, CEO – Main Street Bank
Main Street Bank employees have participated in Day of Caring, Night at the Races and other fundraising events to benefit the United Way.
Employee campaigns show the generosity of not only the corporate office, but the entire staff. Firms like Main Street Bank understand that giving back is a way to be more connected to this community.Jessica Rine, Executive Director – United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley
