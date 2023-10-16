BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Monday was Make A Difference Day at Cloud Nine Salon and Spa.



Money that customers spent at the salon Monday will be used to help area residents battling cancer.

The salon has been doing this for years, and they love to be able to help people who are in the fight of their lives.

Our friends at Cloud 9 Salon and Spa ordinarily always dress elegantly in black. But in October, they wear pink all month. And on one day that month the employees put their money where their heart is with Make A Difference Day.

“Each and every one of our stylists donate an entire day of their time and work for free and all of our services are also half off so it’s a little bit of an incentive for our clientele as well. All of this money gets donated to local families that are battling cancer at this very moment. We also do an online auction with gift cards and any other donations that we receive from other businesses in our area.” Michell Carr-Charlton

Manager, Cloud 9 Martins Ferry location

Also, local crafters make donations, and so do clients of the salon. They also have services that are up for auction, that every stylist is offering. They have an online auction of merchandise also.

At the end of the month, they pick several families and they donate all the proceeds to them.