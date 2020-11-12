Make a list, check it twice: how to keep your holiday finances on track

(WTRF) – The decorating, the baking, the shopping; the holidays can be a handful.

None of these are at the top of the list when it comes to what stresses us out the most.

That would be money.

So, in a year where everything is more challenging, how do we manage our money and still give to everyone we love?

It’s hard for us to talk about money. It’s taboo for us to talk about money. Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

But, in order to stay on track this holiday season, you have to.

Much like Santa himself the first place to start is making a list, checking it twice, and assigning a monetary amount to each item.

Also remember to include activities, baked goods, decorations and all those miscellaneous holiday items.

My suggestion is to break it down into different sections, so you kind of make sure that you spend the most on the things that are most important to you, you buy those first. Then as you go down the list, if you find that you have lest money and they’re not as important to you, you don’t spend as much. Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

Weatherford said last minute spending breaks a budget, so keep track of what you’ve spent as you’re shopping throughout the season. She adds that the earlier you start, the easier it is to keep on budget.

We tend to be like ‘oh I’ll just get one more thing’ or ‘one more thing for the little ones, I feel like I don’t have enough’, but if you’ve spent the amount you planned on then you probably have the money. Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

In this year of COVID-19 the way we shop is changing too.

Since Santa’s little elves can’t do our gift buying for us, local businesses may be the way to go.

The local businesses, I think are really the key for anyone who’s concerned about shopping in crowds this winter and doesn’t want to spend all their time online. Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

Shopping small supports businesses struggling to survive this year, and they can easily accommodate local needs.

You can even call and say you know ‘I’d like to get this or I need a gift certificate’. They can pop it in the mail for you, where some of the bigger businesses are like ‘well you can come in and get it’. Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

Weatherford added that those smaller stores may also be able to tell you when they are less crowded, so you can come in and shop and avoid the crowds.

Something to remember if you’re shopping online, start early because shipping will take even more time this holiday.

Since everyone’s budget is different, this may be the year to approach holiday gift giving differently.

The key, Weatherford explained, is finding a way to have these conversations with family before the spending begins.

Saying ‘hey would it be a good year to set some limits on things?’. Nobody needs to go over, so what if we had some limits on what we get for the kids or we did secret Santa for the adults? Lauren Weatherford, WVU Extension Agent

Or try a new tradition, like homemade gifts or handing down a family heirloom.

Remember, it’s really the thoughtfulness of the gift that counts, not the dollar amount.