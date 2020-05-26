Bridge Tavern and Grill Restaurant getting makeover

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A 59-year-old restaurant and grill in Wheeling may not be that recognizable in one year.

The owners are giving the Bridge Tavern and Grill a new makeover through a $2.7 million renovation project. It’s the restaurant that’s stood at the intersection of Main Street and 10th Street across from the historic Suspension Bridge in Wheeling for decades.

The restaurant itself has a new gaming room and a full scale men’s and women’s restroom area. New tables, booths, bench seating, a new kitchen, as well as a stage for live music is also part of the renovations.

All of this is a dream come true for the owners.

We really do believe in Downtown Wheeling. We really do believe we can bring something to Wheeling that will be a joy. Having this iconic institution called the Bridge Tavern, it just seemed like a win-win to us. Doug Carl, Owner of Bridge Tavern & Grill

It isn’t only the restaurant being renovated but all floors of the building. The second and top two floors will be converted into commercial retail space and apartments, respectively.

The entire renovation project is slated to be completed by Spring 2021.

