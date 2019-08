Wheeling, WV.A. (WTRF)- Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands are hosting ‘Sensory Saturdays’ every second Saturday of each month.

This is labeled as a family-friendly event and the showtime begins at 11 am.

Marquee Cinemas say ‘Family -Friendly Sensory Saturdays’ have

lower audio levels

lights turned up

freedom to move around

talk, sing, and clap

open captioning

matinee prices

This months movie is ”The Lion King.”