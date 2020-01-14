Marshall Co. first responders to be honored during Wheeling Nailers game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Commission recently approved a scholarship that will allow the county’s first responders to participate in the Wheeling Nailers upcoming ‘Protect & Serve Night.’
First responders and their families will receive free admission to the game, free collector T-shirts and free food served in the Encova and Hall of Fame Party Suites.
It’s just another way to thank our first responders, whether they are paid or volunteer for everything they do for our county.Betsy Fronhapfel, Administrator for Marshall County Commission
The game takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15th, when the Nailers host Fort Wayne.
