Marshall Co. furry friends blowing kisses throughout February

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are quickly approaching that time of the year where it can get lonely without a significant other.

However, Marshall County Animal Shelter has some furry friends who will make the perfect Valentine.

Throughout the entire month of February, animal lovers can stop by the shelter and grab a “kissing booth” photo with a cat or dog for only $1.

It shows the shelter animals that love. It gives them more love from the public and different people than the same people they see everyday. Brandon Henry, Director of Marshall County Animal Shelter

Marshall County Animal Shelter is asking visitors to post their Valentine “kissing booth” photos to their Facebook page.

