Marshall County Animal Shelter closed for construction

Marshall County, W.VA. (WTRF)- According to the Marshall County Animal Shelters Facebook page, the shelter will be closed for construction.

The shelter said construction should take about two weeks to complete.

While construction is underway, the shelter confirmed most of our current animals are going to be relocated to a different location until the construction is completed.

During the time of construction, most of the current animals are going to be relocated to a different location until the construction is completed.

Also, the Marshall County Animal Shelter will not be accepting intakes and adoptions.

Any questions regarding the construction and temporary closing can be directed to the shelter at 304-845-9770.

Stay with 7News for updates.