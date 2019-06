Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MGN Online

Marshall County Public Service District #3 has lifted a boil order issued on Thursday.for Grandview Road from Route 250 to 2028 Grandview Road, including Ginger Lane.

This was due to a new water line tie in.

You can call Marshall County PSD #3 at 304-845-1768 with any questions.