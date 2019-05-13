Marshall County EMA preps for possible ethane cracker plant

As we all know, talk about the possibility of an ethane cracker moving into the area continues.

While an official announcement hasn’t been made, and there’s currently no definitive time frame for the project, Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart said they’ve been planning ahead for months.

Hart said the county has been talking with Beaver County officials to get their input on the impact construction of cracker plant has on roads, businesses, the population, and public safety.

According to officials, Marshall County has already seen an increase in emergency calls over the past few years, which would only jump if a cracker plant is built in the Valley.

Officials estimate thousands will follow the plant, which could also lead to a need for more funding and more personnel.

“Over the next several years, you can anticipate we’re going to see more emergency calls. There will definitely be the need for more law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics,” Hart said.

Hart added, no matter what happens, the key will be collaboration.