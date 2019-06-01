Marshall County fights cancer at Relay For Life Video

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) - Marshall County held it's annual Relay for Life in the John Marshall High School parking lot on Friday night. The goal is to raise money to help those battling cancer.

Relay For Life events have raised more than $5 billion since the 1980s. This year's theme is "Give Cancer the Boot," so people came wearing cowboy hats and boots.

Several smaller events occurred during Relay For Life, including the Survivor/Caregiver Walk and Luminaria Ceremony. Everyone was welcome to attend, whether you know someone who has been affected by cancer or if you're a survivor yourself.

"It is really, really emotional because I flash back to the first time I walked in the survivor lap," said Patricia Weinschenker, co-chair of the Marshall County Relay For Life and a cancer survivor. "So, yeah, it takes you back and you really get a sense for the people, the other survivors, that you're working with."

Like Weinschenker, Connie Majewski is also a survivor. She received the good news shortly before the event.

"Got it today," said Majewski. "Had a baby yesterday, a granddaughter, and got cancer-free today. So you can't beat that."

Participants were encouraged to get screened for cancer early and often because it could help save lives. More than 80 cancer survivors participated in this year's Relay For Life event in Marshall County.