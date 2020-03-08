Marshall County wraps up 15th annual Business and Health Expo

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Expo has officially wrapped up.

This was the 15th year for this event. And new this year was the health component.

The expo gives a chance for local businesses and health related facilities to showcase what they have to offer to our area.

I think the people who are here, they want to show what they are doing and it draws people in to visit their business after the expo is complete. Stanley Stewart, President, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

Stanley also says they plan to host this event for years to come, in hopes of possibly expanding the businesses they bring in.

