Marshall Mobile Food Bus making stops to neighborhoods until schools reopen

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Mobile Food Bus provided by Marshall County Schools will be traveling to local neighborhoods, dropping off food and educational supplies until schools reopen.
Bus times and locations are listed below and any parent or student is permitted to visit.
There will also be pop-up markets setup at various schools across the county. Times and locations can be found below:
