Marshall Mobile Food Bus making stops to neighborhoods until schools reopen

Ohio governor closes bars, dine-in restaurants amid spread of coronavirus; carry-out, drive-thru still open
A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Mobile Food Bus provided by Marshall County Schools will be traveling to local neighborhoods, dropping off food and educational supplies until schools reopen.

Bus times and locations are listed below and any parent or student is permitted to visit.

There will also be pop-up markets setup at various schools across the county. Times and locations can be found below:

