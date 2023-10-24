BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

One local organization is dedicated to helping support local non-profits and other programs throughout Belmont County Tuesday.



Frank Papini of the Elks Lodge 231 out of Martins Ferry presented a $500 check to Wheeling Health Right officials.



The money is part of a $14,000 grant the National Elks Foundation gives. That money is then distributed to several organizations throughout the area.



Papini says they are proud to donate to the Health Right because of the work they do.

“I know the staff and I think they do a great job and also I think what they do for the community is really important especially since we are in Belmont County, There are over 1,900 people they service in Belmont County and people don’t realize that and I think it’s important that they know that and that’s why we keep funding them so they can help our people.” Frank Papini, PER Elks Lodge 231

“We don’t get a great amount of funding from Belmont County. So when the Elks does this every year from their foundation it means a tremendous amount.” Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown says the money will most likely go a long way in purchasing medication as well as other items for people in need.