Marvel at comic book culture this Saturday at Mini-Con

The YWCA is hosting its 3rd Mini-Con in just a few days!

This scaled down version of Comic-Con provides the community with an accessible experience.

Celebrities, artists, comic book suppliers, and cos-play groups will be in attendance.

There will be giveaways, meet and greets, and so many popular vendors.

Mini-Con showcases the appreciation, love, and passion for the art of storytelling, comics, and superheroes.

This year, the Con features a new virtual reality exhibition.

Immediately following Mini-Con, a championship wrestling event is going on in the same venue. That begins at 7:30 pm.

There is no admission charge to get in, only a suggested donation.

All are welcome to take part in the family-friendly event.

It takes place this Saturday, May 25th, from noon until 5pm, at the YWCA on 1100 Chapline Street in Wheeling.