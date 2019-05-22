Marvel at comic book culture this Saturday at Mini-Con Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The YWCA is hosting its 3rd Mini-Con in just a few days!

This scaled down version of Comic-Con provides the community with an accessible experience.

Celebrities, artists, comic book suppliers, and cos-play groups will be in attendance.

There will be giveaways, meet and greets, and so many popular vendors.

Mini-Con showcases the appreciation, love, and passion for the art of storytelling, comics, and superheroes.

This year, the Con features a new virtual reality exhibition.

Immediately following Mini-Con, a championship wrestling event is going on in the same venue. That begins at 7:30 pm.

There is no admission charge to get in, only a suggested donation.

All are welcome to take part in the family-friendly event.

It takes place this Saturday, May 25th, from noon until 5pm, at the YWCA on 1100 Chapline Street in Wheeling.