Mass services resume Memorial Day weekend at Cathedral of St. Joseph

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Cathedral of St. Joseph will hold Mass for the first time in weeks Memorial Day weekend.

However, similar to other businesses, reopening will come with strict restrictions.

We expect them to come with masks and their masks already on when they come into the door. There will be someone there to dispense sanitizing lotion as they come in the doors. Monsignor Joseph Peterson – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Every other pew will be taped off to promote social distancing and communion will only be conducted using bread.

And there, they will receive Eucharist with hands outstretched. And the minister of communion will drop the host. Monsignor Joseph Peterson – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Offering baskets will no longer be passed around and hymnals are gone, as well as the choir.

Because in a choir, people gather together rather closely, which is the nature of a choir. And also, the very act of singing. You’re more likely to aspirate droplets… Monsignor Joseph Peterson – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Despite the limitations, Monsignor Joseph Peterson says he is eager for this weekend.

It’s almost indescribable to say that I look forward to coming out of that door and really seeing a congregation again. Monsignor Joseph Peterson – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Mass is expected to take longer but the overflow crowd can watch the service in the Great Hall at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Open Mass will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

