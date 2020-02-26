Mayor Elliott awards several for contributions to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several people have been a contributing factor to revitalization of Wheeling and Mayor Glenn Elliott thanked those individuals during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

In 2019, the Friendly City celebrated 250 years with Jay Frey spearheading the Wheeling 250 Parade, which featured the Pride of West Virginia Marching band.

I’m very honored and gratified for the recognition, but it’s not why I took on the task of sharing the Wheeling 250 committee. I was really motivated by wanting to get it right and having a great affection for the city and its history. Jay Frey, recipient – City Spirit Award

Mayor Elliott also awarded Hydie Friend with the Gateway Award.

He says historical sites, such as Centre Market, Capitol Theatre and Heritage Port would not have possible without Hydie.

The Capitol Theatre was a real passion of mine. We couldn’t let it go dark. We worked two to three years on that, but the community pulled together. It was partnerships that caused all these projects to happen. Hydie Friend, recipient – Gateway Award

Mayor Elliott also celebrated companies, old and new, including Lou Nau Hardware for their amazing 100 years of service to the community, and Grow Ohio Valley for a great start to public market in downtown Wheeling.

Youth Services System, Ron scott Jr, Gale and Jim Vanvraken and Augusta Levy were also among those chosen for awards.

He also honored those who he says were “adopted” into the city of Wheeling. Those being Dr. Jeanne Finstein for her work in the NASA center at Wheeling University and historic buildings in downtown.

Mayor Elliott also honored the late Jim Bordas, who he says will never be forgotten.

You try to take the things that he did for the community, and the things that he taught us and try to then continue that good work. If you can remember those lessons and try to spread that out, then hopefully we can do some good for everyone in the community. JAMIE BORDAS – BORDAS AND BORDAS

During his lifetime, Jim Bordas received the Light of the Valley award, the Good Samaritan award and Pro Bono firm of the year for the free legal work he provided for those who couldn’t afford it.

Jamie Bordas says these accomplishments meant more to him that any of his legal victories.

Latest Posts: