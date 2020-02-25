Mayor Elliott outlines State of the City address

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliott will deliver his State of the City address Tuesday at the Wheeling Island Casino and Racetrack.
Mayor Elliott says his message will heavily emphasis strategies that would encourage young adults to continue their professional careers right here in the Friendly City.
Attendees will also hear the mayor’s plan of action for the parks and recreation system, downtown living and expanding entertainment options in downtown Wheeling.
WTRF-TV will live stream the State of the City address around 12:15 p.m. on our website.
