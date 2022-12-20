WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired.

A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.

The list was filled with remote-control cars, school supplies, and clothes: 12 restaurants, owned and operated by the Stoltz family, chose.

“McDonald’s is synonymous with kids. I think when you think about McDonald’s and kids, it just makes sense. We just hope that every kid in the area gets a chance to have a good holiday, a good Christmas.” Bob Stoltz, McDonald’s Owner

Over 100 presents were sent on their way to make some kids’ Christmas a truly happy holiday.