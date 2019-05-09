McMechen mother being extradited to face charges of stealing her own child

The woman who didn’t return her 15-month-old son after a visitation is now on her way back to West Virginia to face charges.

Stacie Eichler appeared in Belmont County Common Pleas Court for an extradition hearing Thursday morning.

Judge Frank Fregiato noted that there are apparently two charges in this case–concealment of a minor child from a custodial parent as charged by West Virginia authorities, and kidnapping as charged by Bellaire Police when they made the arrest.

The judge asked if Eichler waives extradition back to West Virginia to face those charges.

Her court-appointed attorney answered yes on her behalf.

It was apparent during the hearing that Eichler is pregnant again.

The 15-month-old son is back with his father in Indiana.

She allegedly failed to return him to his father–who has custody of the child–after a visit on April 28.

She and the child were discovered living at the Bellaire Salvation Army homeless shelter.