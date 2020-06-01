McMechen officials decide against reopening swimming pool for 2020 season

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – McMechen City Pool will remain closed for 2020 season following a decision by the city council.

The decision was announced Monday afternoon, citing strict restrictions and guidelines issued by Gov. Jim Justice.

Officials will use this downtime to conduct necessary repairs and improvements.

Swimming pools across the Mountain State were allowed to reopen on Saturday, May 30.

