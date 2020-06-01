McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – McMechen City Pool will remain closed for 2020 season following a decision by the city council.
The decision was announced Monday afternoon, citing strict restrictions and guidelines issued by Gov. Jim Justice.
Officials will use this downtime to conduct necessary repairs and improvements.
Swimming pools across the Mountain State were allowed to reopen on Saturday, May 30.
Latest Posts:
- McMechen officials decide against reopening swimming pool for 2020 season
- Final decision on Belmont County cracker to arrive in 6-9 months
- Ohio cities extend curfews; Cleveland commuters blocked
- Speeders returning to roadways as economy reopens, WPD says ‘slow down’
- WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police