McMechen resident surprised with fire trucks and over 30 cars!

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A McMechen resident got a surprise like no other as fire trucks and over 30 cars made their way to her front door.

Patty Pylypchuk turned 80 today but since she’s been quarantined due to COVID, she thought her birthday and Christmas celebrations were not going to be possible this year… Until… her family, together with the McMechen Fire Department, brought the party to her.

And this Christmas parade wasn’t small.

She’s been cooped up because of COVID so we thought we’d do something special for her. She’s gonna kill us but… Paula Straughn, Patty’s Daughter

She thinks we’re just bringing a few for the grandkids to sing happy birthday to her and she was just going to stand on her front porch Julie Sturgill, Patty’s Granddaughter

While this McMechen parade was a gift that will be one for the photo books, all of Patty’s other Christmas presents will stay wrapped until they can be unwrapped safely sometime in the new year.