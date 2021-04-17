Meet King: A dog once left for dead, now looking for forever back-scratches

King was not always treated like royalty. This Marshall County stray was found beaten and near death. A year (and a lot of care) later, he's looking for his forever home.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — It’s a a disturbing story of extreme animal abuse and neglect, but thanks to the efforts of one local rescue organization and a local veterinarian, it just might have a happy ending.

Take a look at King. He appears to be a friendly, playful Pit Bull with lots of energy. That was not the case less than a year ago.

7News reporter Dan Mayeres offers King a treat.

In September of 2020, King was found wandering the streets of Moundsville. He was scared, extremely undernourished, with a severe skin condition.

A local veterinarian called it the worst case of neglect he has ever seen.

His skin looked like that of a rhino. It was so thick and he had so many sores and cysts all over his skin. Abbey Bennett. Board Member, Road Home Animal Project

King was then turned over Road Home Animal Project. They are a rescue-based organization that serves the Ohio Valley.

Members of the Road Home Animal Project spend some time with King.

The rescue takes dogs in all types of situations including abuse, neglect and owner surrender. They place them into foster homes where they undergo rehab and training until they are ready to be placed in a permanent home.

They took King to the New Horizon Animal Hospital in St Clairsville.



He had to undergo as many as five surgeries including skin removal and mass removal.

“If we hadn’t got to him due to his neglect — He was so skinny and his skin was so bad. I would have to hear from our vets,” said Bennett. “But, I would assume he wouldn’t have much time left.”

In addition to his medical needs, King also required training to be around people.

He was so scared. He honestly feared human touch. That was heartbreaking to see that somebody has done this to him. Abbey Bennett. Board Member, Road Home Animal Project

They say it took months of care and treatment but King is finally healthy and looking for a new home.

“He is very friendly and he loves his food. He is a cuddle bug when you are sitting there with him he wants to be all up on ya,” said Bennett. “His skin is still a little itchy… We are still working through that. He loves when you scratch his back.”

So if your looking for a best friend and loyal companion, keep King in mind.

For More information or to get in touch with someone from the Road Home Animal project you can go to their Facebeook page.