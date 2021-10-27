Meet Remington: he’s now officially been sworn in as a comfort dog with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Well, talk about a good boy!



You may have seen Remington on 7News before, but now he’s officially been sworn in as a comfort dog with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.



Remy went through obedience training, was certified last month as a therapy dog, and is now ready to get to work after taking his official oath.



The Ohio Valley Wellness Coalition funded his training, which began when he was only 8 weeks old. Now at a year and a half, he’ll be there to comfort kids when they come into the sheriff’s office and he’ll also be making visits to local schools.



Remy is quite the special pup. The courtroom was filled with those who love him and wanted to witness his swearing-in.



And to celebrate, he got a piece of his very own cake.



Congratulations Remington!