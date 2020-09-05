“Men of Change” kicks off back to school giveaway

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local group is lending a helping hand to students in ways that could spark change in this community.

It’s the first year of the Drive-Thru School Supplies Giveaway, which was hosted by “Men of Change.”

150 book bags were given out in just the first two hours. They were filled with paper, pens, folders, and even food, all thanks to the help of their donors.

These backpacks helped families with kids going to Ohio County Schools.

We’re here to uplift our community, which is to give people the motivation and be excited about coming out. We want to empower them, and give them the tools to be successful. Joe Sparksman, Men of Change President

Youth Services System, Ohio County Schools, and Catholic Charities were some of the donors.

This was the first “Men of Change” kick off event. “Men of Change” only just began serving the community three months ago.