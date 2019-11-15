‘Michael’s Meanies’ reaches new milestone

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A popular squeeze-toy continues to climb new heights and is now reaching cancer patients in South Australia.

Just how long it takes to get there in a plane — so, for kids in South Australia to have something that was created by a young man in Wheeling, West Virginia, that’s just — I’m amazed by what he did. Linda Carroll of Michael’s Meanies

Linda is the mother of Michael Carroll.

Michael knew personally that sometimes cancer patients get angry and just need something to squeeze or throw.

Therefore, Michael created Michael’s Meanies.

Michael passed away five years ago at 17-years-old but his legacy continues to live on.

They’re [Michael’s Meanies] on all seven continents. They’re in 21 countries. They’re in 413 facilities throughout the world. Linda Carroll of Michael’s Meanies

Linda is always scanning the web, contacting hospitals and the orders keep coming in.

And according to Linda, Michael’s Meanies won’t stop production until researchers find a cure.