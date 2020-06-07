https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Mid-May frost damages locally-grown fruit, consumers may see higher prices

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s bad news for area consumers who enjoy locally-grown fruit.

The president of the Wheeling Farmers Market says the Ohio Valley got a frost on May 18, which hit at a critical time in the development of fruit trees and vines.

Bill Bertram says at his farm, the temperature dipped to 26 degrees, ruining his apple crop, half his grapes and a lot of his blueberries.

And talking to other growers in the area, losses vary from a complete loss to probably 50 percent. So, what that means to the consumer is there will be less fruit available at the market and obviously, that means a higher price this year because they just don’t have the product.

Bill Bertram, President – Wheeling Farmers Market

Bertram said 2020 will be a tough year for growers, adding that there will be locally-grown fruit, but it won’t be the quantity customers have seen in the past.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter