Military Ball 2019 to honor Armed Forces, first responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An upcoming military ball is honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces and all first responders.

The event is open to the public and will also celebrate the United States Marine Corps 244th birthday, which is November 10.

River City Ale Works will host the Military Ball 2019 event on November 1.

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7:00 p.m. There will also be dancing, cake-cutting and other ceremonial tributes.

There is a semi-formal dress code. However, military uniforms may be worn, as long as permitted by the department.

Tickets are $30 per person and organizers are asking attendees for one new, unwrapped gift that will be donated to the Toys for Tots program.

For additional information, please contact Ervin C. Fulst III at ervin.fulst44@gmail.com.