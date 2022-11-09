WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local program that helps with Parkinson’s disease is back after being on hiatus due to covid.

Rock Steady Boxing at the Millsop Community Center restarted the class back up this week!

The program is a nonprofit organization that gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing based fitness program.

Program Director and Coach Holley Faulkner says they work on balance, fine motor skills, range of motion, muscle strengthening, and of course boxing!

He says this is a life changing program and he’s thrilled to finally be able to bring this program back.

“To come together with other people that are sharing a similar experience is very encouraging and supportive and then the actual course program itself, the exercises we do is beneficial and we a lot of testimonies from our folks in the past that said their quality of life is improved.” HOLLEY FAULKNER – ROCK STEADY BOXING PROGRAM DIRECTOR / COACH

This is the only Rock Steady Class in the Ohio Valley, and they are on Mondays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Rose Room at MCC.

If you like to join the class or have any questions please call the Millsop Community Center at 304-797-8520.