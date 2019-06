If you love mini-bikes and go-karts then head out to Cadiz.

They are having their first ever Breezy Acres Farms Shindig.

You can ride all day and party all night for the holiday weekend.

This event is 4 days of riding and 3 nights of music.

Tickets for the concerts start at $20, $5 to park and $15 to camp.

Saturday’s music will be hard rock and hillbilly bands!

And Sunday will be the blues!

So be sure to check it out!!