Missing March Madness? There’s still Animal Adoption Madness!

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Animal Adoption Madness is still alive and well, and can fulfill your need to fill out brackets and vote for your favorites.

Animal Adoption Madness actually started March 19 with 64 dogs and cats from seven area shelters and organizations.

Each round lasts four days, and the fourth round just got under way. Even if you weren’t involved from the start, you can jump in at any time.

Participation has been down a bit compared to last year, but 7News recognizes these are unusual times.

I just think with the way the world has gone this year, no one could have predicted any of this. We are now down to the Elite Eight of Animals. We have five cats and three dogs. Even if you haven’t started voting yet, you can still go in and vote. Nick Griffin, Digital Sales Manager – WTRF-TV

Just hover our contest contest tab and click on Aminal Adoption Madness. We also post daily our Facebook and Twitter pages.

One person can vote on all four match-ups in each round.

Not that we would ever show partiality, of course, but there’s a Siamese cat named ‘Rockne’ who might look familiar. He was a competitor last year too, and he’s still at the Belmont County Humane Society a year later, still without a forever home.

The winning animal will be a star on WTRF-TV and wtrf.com, and will get his or her own promo.

But getting a forever home is the real prize, and all these competitors are available.

Animal Adoption Madness features pets from the following organzaitions:

Belmont County Humane Society

Belmont County Animal Shelter

Brooke County Animal Shelter

Crossed Paws Animal Shelter

Jefferson County Animal Shelter

Marshall County Animal Shelter

Ohio County Animal Shelter

