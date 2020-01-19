MLK Wheeling celebrations continue as holiday draws near

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is less than 24 hours away but the celebration of his legacy began a week ago in the Friendly City.

The Wheeling MLK Celebration Committee is hosting several events on Sunday, leading in to the federal holiday.

At 2 p.m., attendees will march down Martin Luther King Boulevard, followed by a 3 p.m. prayer service at Fourth Street United Methodist Church.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge of controversy” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A YWCA community banquet takes place at 4 p.m. with Chief Ivin B. Lee as keynote speaker. Lee is recognized as the first African-American female police chief in the state of West Virginia.

The Wheeling MLK Celebration Committee will host the following events at the YWCA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

9AM — MLK Awards Breakfest

9:30AM — MLK Contest Winners award presentations

10:30 AM — Special children’s programming (5-12 years old) in honor of Dr. King

