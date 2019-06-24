Monroe County Commission debates future of nursing home facility

The Care Center in Woodsfield has been operating for more than 166 years, but now the future of the center is not certain.

The center is county owned, and after years of heavy funding two County Commisioners have voted to close its doors.

During a public meeting on Monday, commissioners received backlash because the county recently appointed a new administrator and financial manager for the center and its situation was starting to look up.

“The frustrating piece for us right now is they invested about seven million dollars $7 million into getting recertified a few years ago,” explained Administrator of the Monroe County Care Center. “This month we are projecting for sure to be $36,000 profitable, however, we still have money coming in this week, and the projection is to be $77,000 profitable.”

Commissioners proposed a possible plan to sell the Care Center to a buyer by the name of Brian Casey. Casey offered half a million dollars to the county for the center, but residents believe the outcome doesn’t outweigh the benefit of becoming corporately owned.

“The Care Center is so family oriented,” Price continued. “We’re so family based. It would mean the world to turn this motion around and to make a change, and to keep this care center working and to be a profit for our community.”

Carey Bott has a mother-in-law who lives at the home. He said the company is worth $3 million and the commisioners are loosing out by selling the company for a low price.

“With the facility making money now, it’s a scenario that could be very fruitful for the commissioners in the future because there’s some drastic financial concerns at this time,” he added.

If there’s one thing that did come of the meeting, it’s that both sides can agree they want the doors to stay open, and the staff to remain there.

“The ideal outcome would be the continuation of the Care Center,” said Monroe County Commissioner Carl Davis. “We do have an offer of a purchase that we think is going to be the best thing for everyone.”



“The best outcome for that facility would be for it to remain open as it remains today because it’s making money,” Bott continued. “Why close something that’s making money?”

Commissioners said they hope to act on he sale as soon as possible.