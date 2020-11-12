Monroe County Sheriff’s Office cancel ‘Shop With A Cop’

Monroe County, OH (WTRF)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook Page that there will not be a “Shop With A Cop” this year.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cancelation is due to an increase in COVID-19 Cases all over Ohio and West Virginia and it’s the best way to protect children and the citizens.

Donations are still being accepted.

This would have been the 6th annual “Shop With A Cop”

