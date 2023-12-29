MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – On New Year’s Eve, people will gather outside the historic Monroe Theatre in Woodsfield and gaze at flickering candles representing lost loved ones.

The “Light Up The Square With Luminaries” program began in 2020 during the pandemic, when people were dying but funerals were not being held.

So, the Monroe Arts Council started holding the candlelight New Year’s Eve vigil, with candles in glass jars, bearing the names of the deceased.

Since then, the tradition continues, and not just to honor those lost to COVID.

“It went beyond COVID-related deaths. It was just anybody who wanted to recognize their loved ones. And it was a very impactful evening. New Year’s Eve is a reflective time anyhow and we’ve kept it alive. It’s been a fundraiser for the theatre but it’s also been a wholesome way to spend New Year’s Eve.” Mick Schumacher – President, Monroe Arts Council

