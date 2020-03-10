More than 200 properties in South Wheeling earn spot on National Register of Historic Places

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following an extensive survey, nomination and review period by state and federal officials, more than 200 properties located in South Wheeling have been added to National Register of Historic Places.

The National Park Service approved the listings last week, which includes properties between 31st and 41st streets and Chapline Street to Route 2.

Wheeling Heritage, along with Wheeling Historic Landmarks Commission, oversaw the project. Centre Wheeling’s Heritage Architectural Associates prepared the nomination.

South Wheeling as a historic district is important because it recognizes the industrial and vernacular architecture of Wheeling. For much of history, these spaces have been overlooked, with more attention being given to high-style architecture, but human history is not limited to high-style. South Wheeling is home to many of the industries that built this city and the people that worked in those industries. Betsy Sweeny, Historic Preservation Program Manager – Wheeling Heritage

Owners of these properties will also be eligible for state and federal tax incentives and opportunities, such as the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit.

There are some real gems in South Wheeling that, like most historic properties, require additional funding to help with revitalization. With this designation, many property owners in South Wheeling will be able to utilize the same incentives as other successful projects in Wheeling, like Boury Lofts or the Stone Center. Betsy Sweeny, Historic Preservation Program Manager – Wheeling Heritage

For additional information on the National Register of Historic Places, please visit their website.

