More than 250 students give back to the community

by: Taylor Long

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Catholic Heart Workcamp brought in more than 250 from all over the country to do work projects in Steubenville and the surrounding area.

They are helping out the poor, the disenfranchised, and mainly those who cant fix up their homes.

From cutting down trees, to scrapping off paint, these kids have done it all.

Dylan Treat is a volunteer and says it is such an amazing feeling to help those who need it most.

Home owners also spoke on just how these kids coming to help is such a blessing.

Organizers say this was the first year bringing this program to Steubenville and they hope to bring it back next year.

