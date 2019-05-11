Mother’s Day restaurant deals in the Ohio Valley

Mother’s Day is just a day away, but here’s something you may not know about it.

It’s actually the most popular holiday of the year for restaurants. Around 92 million people will dine out this Sunday. We have some local deals you can take advantage of.

Primanti’s location at The Highlands is offering a special all day. If anyone else at the table purchases a meal costing $3.99 or more, mom gets to eat for free.

Quaker Steak and Lube is also offering a promotion where moms can get any entrée up to $15 free.

Wherever you choose to eat, we wish all the mothers out there a great weekend!