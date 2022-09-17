OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The second annual Charity Ride and Car Show for Miracle League took place Saturday.

A group of 52 motorcyclists turned out at Valley Harley Davidson Saturday morning.

They gathered at 11 a.m., took part in a group prayer, then took off for a ride of several hours, stopping off at several locations throughout the Ohio Valley.

“All donations that are collected will go directly to Miracle League and will go to help out with the programs put on throughout the year such as baseball, football, cheerleading, the derby, Miracle Field itself and the Christmas program that we’re going to be having this year,” said Tony Parsons, event organizer.

Several Miracle League ambassadors were on hand, including Emma, whose smile lights up the baseball field, and Hunter, who is known to bring energy to every occasion.

Miracle League provides opportunities for the disabled population to play baseball and other sports on a field of their own.

Players range in age from four to 90.

After the ride, there was a car show at Quaker Steak and Lube along with raffles and live music.