Moundsville Christmas Parade celebrates 50 years

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the 50th consecutive year, the Moundsville Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday evening.

Hosted by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, more than 80 floats, marching bands and dancers will make their way down Jefferson Avenue.

Cameron Elementary School science teacher, Jennifer Schwertfeger, will be honored with her own float for the parade.

Schwertfeger was recognized as the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year in September.

Shops along Jefferson Avenue will extend their business hours for the annual event.

Moundsville Christmas Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by West Liberty University.

