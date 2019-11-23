Moundsville Christmas Parade celebrates 50 years

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the 50th consecutive year, the Moundsville Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday evening.

Hosted by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, more than 80 floats, marching bands and dancers will make their way down Jefferson Avenue.

Cameron Elementary School science teacher, Jennifer Schwertfeger, will be honored with her own float for the parade.

Schwertfeger was recognized as the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year in September.

Shops along Jefferson Avenue will extend their business hours for the annual event.

Moundsville Christmas Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by West Liberty University.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter