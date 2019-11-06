Moundsville jump starts holiday season with Christmas Tree Gala

Community

by: WTRF

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville is getting a jump on the holiday season with their Light Up Night at the Christmas Tree Gala Extravaganza.

It all happened Tuesday evening at the Moundsville Center.

The event was hosted by WVU Medicine and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Attendees got to enjoy a great networking event with appetizers and beverages, and of course, all the beautiful trees decorated by local businesses in Moundsville.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Veteran’s Honor Guard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter