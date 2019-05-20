Community

Moundsville Middle Nurse recognized by Highmark Foundation

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:31 PM EDT

Moundsville Middle Nurse recognized by Highmark Foundation

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A local nurse was recognized for going above and beyond for her students.

Tammy Riding who is the nurse at Moundsvile Middle was surprised by HighMark Health during a school  assembly on Monday.

Riding received a check for $1,500 and a unique statue.

Riding said she was very honored and excited to receive this award.

She said she is donating all the money back to the school to help with student needs within the health office.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


A Taste With Rach

Veterans Voices

Trending Stories

More Headlines