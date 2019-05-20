Moundsville Middle Nurse recognized by Highmark Foundation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A local nurse was recognized for going above and beyond for her students.

Tammy Riding who is the nurse at Moundsvile Middle was surprised by HighMark Health during a school assembly on Monday.

Riding received a check for $1,500 and a unique statue.

Riding said she was very honored and excited to receive this award.

She said she is donating all the money back to the school to help with student needs within the health office.