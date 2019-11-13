Moundsville Police ditch their razors for November

The Moundsville Police Department is ditching their razors this month!

They instead will be raising money for local students through their “we’re not shaving till December” campaign. Their hope is to raise enough money to help Central Elementary continue their backpack meal program.

Last year alone, the men brought in more than 5-thousand dollars for the cause.

The first time they did it, I went over and was watching. The kids we’re genuinely excited that they had Kroger bags to carry home with food, because they had one in each (hand). And they try to give more for the long weekends and things like that. CHIEF TOM MITCHELL- MOUNDSVILLE POLICE DEPT.

It will possibly help people see us in a different light that we’re not just the people who are taking your cousin to jail, and arresting you, and writing tickets, and doing those type of things. But, you know, we try to address problems that we see and can make a difference with. Like this instance here with the kids. CHIEF TOM MITCHELL- MOUNDSVILLE POLICE DEPT.

Chief Mitchell also says he’s taking one for the team, because although he doesn’t like the look of beards on his men or himself, he will gladly let it slide a cause like this.