Moundsville reaps benefits from ‘Dungeon of Horrors’ attraction

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The horror is real in Moundsville after the Dungeon of Horrors officially opened its doors Friday.

The haunted attraction at the West Virginia Penitentiary attracts more than 7,000 thrill seekers each year.

Local businesses in the area are also affected by the influx of tourists during the Halloween season.

It’s such a huge attraction. And people don’t understand what that tourism does for us. It brings people downtown. They shop. They go to our restaurants. We’re in a very exciting time here in Marshall County. I’m 49 years old, and I’ve never seen the activity and the interest in Marshall County like we’re seeing now.

scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshalll County Chamber of Commerce

Thrill seekers can experience Dungeon of Horrors every Friday and Saturday during the month of October and first weekend in November.

