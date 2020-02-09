Mountaineer spreads WVU pride at Elmhurst

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Elmhurst The House of Friendship received a special visit on Sunday from a famous mascot in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia University Mountaineer took some time to meet and greet with residents of the assisted-living facility.









Weirton native and WVU student, Thaiddeus Dillie, serves as the alternate Mountaineer mascot behind Timothy Eads.

The Mountaineer has been the official mascot for West Virginia University since 1934.

