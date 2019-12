WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Health Plan was in the giving spirit Wednesday evening at Light Up Night.

10 teams created movie-theme Christmas trees for an opportunity to win money for their favorite local nonprofit organization.

Winners of the contest paid homages to the Nightmare Before Christmas and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Augusta Levy, Catholic Charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and YWCA were all recipients of the proceeds.

